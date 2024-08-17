Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,085 Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 45,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Price Performance

Shares of FXE opened at $101.82 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $102.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $188.37 million, a PE ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 0.22.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.