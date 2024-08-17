Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $303,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,883 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 690,060 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Progressive by 548.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after buying an additional 686,433 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,319 shares of company stock worth $23,671,517. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.41.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
