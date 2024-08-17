Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

