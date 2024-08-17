Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $331,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 3.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 9.5% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

