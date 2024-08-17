Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $346,000 Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $109.64 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.80 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

