Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.42. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.