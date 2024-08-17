Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $380,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,223 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. United Community Bank raised its position in Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Shell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $72.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

