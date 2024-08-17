Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $418,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.80.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

