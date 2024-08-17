Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $427,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,989 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,791 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,490,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 177,301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

