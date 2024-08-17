Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average of $113.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

