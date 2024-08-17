FIH group plc (FIH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.50 on October 30th

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FIH group Stock Performance

LON FIH opened at GBX 245 ($3.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. FIH group has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.70). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 233.69. The firm has a market cap of £30.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,531.25 and a beta of 0.51.

FIH group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

