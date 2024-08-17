FIH group plc (FIH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.50 on October 30th

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
FIH group Stock Performance
LON FIH opened at GBX 245 ($3.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. FIH group has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.70). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 233.69. The firm has a market cap of £30.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,531.25 and a beta of 0.51.
FIH group Company Profile
