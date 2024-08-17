Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $5.28 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.33. The firm has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

