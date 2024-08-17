Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1992 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of FINGF opened at $28.88 on Friday. Finning International has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $32.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

