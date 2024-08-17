Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1992 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Finning International Price Performance
Shares of FINGF opened at $28.88 on Friday. Finning International has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $32.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99.
About Finning International
