FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Up 32.8% in July

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FINW opened at $12.25 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.68.

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 million. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

