First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 110,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 199,115 shares.The stock last traded at $31.60 and had previously closed at $31.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Bancshares

First Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.93.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,197,000 after buying an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,487,000 after acquiring an additional 91,314 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $12,681,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 91,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 202,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

