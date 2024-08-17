First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on August 30th

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.
First Hawaiian Stock Performance
Shares of FHB opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
