First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on August 30th

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Shares of FHB opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.67.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

