First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on August 30th

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.67.

Read Our Latest Report on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Dividend History for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.