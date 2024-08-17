First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $225.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,873 shares of company stock worth $13,949,855 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Solar by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

