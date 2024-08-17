First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,818,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,648,000. Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,388,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FIIG stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.