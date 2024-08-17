First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTLS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,664,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,625,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 123,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 129.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 85,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.