Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up to $68.36

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.36, but opened at $72.60. Five Below shares last traded at $73.07, with a volume of 196,981 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Five Below Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.91.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

