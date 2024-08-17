Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Up 11.5% in July

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 310,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,128.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBC opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $588.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.42. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

