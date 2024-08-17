Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Flagshp Cmty Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

