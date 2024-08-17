Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25

Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Fletcher King’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:FLK opened at GBX 49.60 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2,480.00 and a beta of 0.31. Fletcher King has a 1-year low of GBX 31 ($0.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 55 ($0.70). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. The company offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, ratings, and development. Fletcher King Plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

