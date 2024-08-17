Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25

Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Fletcher King’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:FLK opened at GBX 49.60 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2,480.00 and a beta of 0.31. Fletcher King has a 1-year low of GBX 31 ($0.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 55 ($0.70). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
