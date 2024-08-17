Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.091-$5.172 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 162.71%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

