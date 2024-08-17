Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.44. 11,652,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 54,914,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 33,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

