Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $538.00

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 538 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 527.80 ($6.74), with a volume of 40392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499 ($6.37).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.66) price target on shares of Foresight Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £599.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,363.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 488.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 462.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Foresight Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Foresight Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,090.91%.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

