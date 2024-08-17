Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11), Zacks reports.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

