Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 4.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.82. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 3.61 and a 52-week high of 6.50.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

