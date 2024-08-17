Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fortive by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Fortive’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

