Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Gap Up to $25.13

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $26.52. Forward Air shares last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 29,642 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Forward Air Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $754.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

