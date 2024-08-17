Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) COO John Nallen Sells 52,874 Shares

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FOX stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

