Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch Buys 119,705 Shares

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $39.54 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,391,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of FOX by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,913 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FOX by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,911 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in FOX by 1,727.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 965,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after purchasing an additional 912,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.