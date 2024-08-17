Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) COO John Nallen Sells 52,874 Shares

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FOX Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $39.84.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of FOX by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 49.9% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

View Our Latest Report on FOXA

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.