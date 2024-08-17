Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,476 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 1.56% of Frontdoor worth $40,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 9,892.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTDR. William Blair raised shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Frontdoor

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.