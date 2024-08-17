Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.34. Frontier Group shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 331,969 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on ULCC. Barclays cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

The firm has a market cap of $760.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 672,471 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,104,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 109,418 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

