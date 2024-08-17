Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FGF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Fundamental Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Fundamental Global had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter.

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

