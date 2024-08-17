Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GANX opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.35. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gain Therapeutics news, Chairman Khalid Islam bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 81,400 shares of company stock worth $85,284 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.