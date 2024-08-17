Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.98. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 898,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. abrdn plc owned about 1.65% of Galera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

