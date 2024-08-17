Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, reports.
Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.98. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 898,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. abrdn plc owned about 1.65% of Galera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Galera Therapeutics
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.