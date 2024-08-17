GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, reports.
GD Culture Group Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ GDC opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. GD Culture Group has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $5.34.
About GD Culture Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GD Culture Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.