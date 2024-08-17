GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $186.50

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $186.50 and last traded at $182.95, with a volume of 292880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.16.

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

