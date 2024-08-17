Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $150.62 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.14. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,920. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

