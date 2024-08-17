Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 602,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 109.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 103,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 26.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 45,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.