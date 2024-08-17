Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.71

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7074 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Genting Singapore’s previous dividend of $0.66.
Genting Singapore Stock Performance
Shares of GIGNY stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. Genting Singapore has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $38.13.
Genting Singapore Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genting Singapore
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.