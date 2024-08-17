GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.21. GeoPark shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 72,689 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
GeoPark Trading Up 2.8 %
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.63 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 15.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
GeoPark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in GeoPark by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
