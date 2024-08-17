GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.21. GeoPark shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 72,689 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GeoPark

GeoPark Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.63 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 15.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in GeoPark by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.