Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.24. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 3,385,673 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,398,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,967,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth $3,391,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at $3,276,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

