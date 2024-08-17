Glanbia plc (GLAPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.86 on October 15th

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.862 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
Glanbia Stock Performance
Shares of Glanbia stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.78. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68.
About Glanbia
