Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.407-2.421 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.500 EPS.
Globant Stock Up 5.1 %
GLOB stock opened at $204.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current year.
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
