Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.407-2.421 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.500 EPS.

Globant Stock Up 5.1 %

GLOB stock opened at $204.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.56.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

