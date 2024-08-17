Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.300-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Globant also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.56.

GLOB stock opened at $204.38 on Friday. Globant has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.73 and its 200 day moving average is $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

