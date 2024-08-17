Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $611.0 million-$617.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.4 million. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.500 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. UBS Group raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB opened at $204.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.91. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.