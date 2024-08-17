Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston Sells 7,674 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 0.4 %

GSHD opened at $85.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $92.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 263,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 31.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

